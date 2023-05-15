Lumi Credits (LUMI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $104.10

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $104.10 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

