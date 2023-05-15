LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Up 12.2% in April

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 899,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $1,750,514.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,573.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $3.52 on Monday, reaching $191.45. The stock had a trading volume of 370,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,007. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

