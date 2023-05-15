Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 176,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 136,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.46. 62,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.22 and a 200 day moving average of $293.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

