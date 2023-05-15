Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,008. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

