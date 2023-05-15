Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.80.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

