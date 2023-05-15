Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $350,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18,818.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $185.41. 181,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.10.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

