Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.5 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.81. 487,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,742. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.