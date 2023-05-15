Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.90. The company had a trading volume of 646,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,348. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

