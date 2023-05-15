Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,641 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 699,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Authentic Equity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEACU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.