Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,880 shares during the period. New Vista Acquisition comprises approximately 0.7% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVSAU. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NVSAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,650. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

