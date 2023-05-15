Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,925 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.4% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.09. 385,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

