Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.8% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 721.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

LMT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.39. The stock had a trading volume of 154,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.74 and a 200 day moving average of $474.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

