loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $1.82

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.75. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 70,864 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDI. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $561.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $115,681.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 219,149 shares in the company, valued at $444,872.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $115,681.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,987 over the last 90 days. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.