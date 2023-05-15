LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LM Funding America Stock Up 37.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 40,077,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. LM Funding America has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.86.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 995.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 139,392 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.