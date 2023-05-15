LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
LKQ Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 155,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
LKQ Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ
In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,273,653 shares of company stock valued at $73,635,522 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of LKQ
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.