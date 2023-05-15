LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LKQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 155,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,273,653 shares of company stock valued at $73,635,522 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

