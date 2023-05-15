LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

LPSN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

LivePerson stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

