LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.33 on Thursday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann purchased 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock worth $66,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LivePerson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

