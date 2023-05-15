Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $254.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.80. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

