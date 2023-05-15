Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $320.90 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,029,981 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,001,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0030711 USD and is down -9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $875.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
