Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,921 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Linde worth $431,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.73. 404,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

