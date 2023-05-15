Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 4.3 %

LILAK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 380,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,184. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,204,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 271,332 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 100.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 13.4% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

