Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 96,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

