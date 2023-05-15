Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,999,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,267 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Leslie’s worth $122,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 776,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,239. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

