Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 158,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LSAK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $228.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lesaka Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSAK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,939,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

Featured Articles

