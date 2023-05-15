LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,272.0 days.

LEG Immobilien stock remained flat at $58.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($98.90) to €72.00 ($79.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

