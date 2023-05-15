Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Down 23.9% in April

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of LFLYW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. 369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002. Leafly has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Leafly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leafly by 701.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192,837 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Leafly by 7.6% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,329,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Leafly by 414.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

