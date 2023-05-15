Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Leafly Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.28. Leafly has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Leafly in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leafly in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leafly by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leafly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

