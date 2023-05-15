Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.23. 299,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,304. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,195 shares of company stock valued at $15,554,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

