Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of LSCC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.23. 299,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,304. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.
Featured Articles
