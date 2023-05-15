Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Largo Resources Stock Performance
Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.81.
Largo Resources Company Profile
See Also
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.