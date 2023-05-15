Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 250,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 189,297 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $5.30.

Lanvin Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $717.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the first quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,698,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

