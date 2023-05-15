Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Lannett alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 483.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.