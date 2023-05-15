Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 105,389 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105,389 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after buying an additional 348,499 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $54.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $569,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,762.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $569,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,762.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

