Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 220.8% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,350 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $10,531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. 1,716,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,391. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

