Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 361,997 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 2,546.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,997 shares during the period. Bumble comprises 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.29% of Bumble worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bumble by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.65.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 758,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

