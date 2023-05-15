Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 35,783 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.26% of MarineMax worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. 114,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,861. The company has a market capitalization of $613.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

