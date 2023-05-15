Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.21% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 103.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 115.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Energizer by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,246. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -38.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

