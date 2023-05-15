Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,467 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 246,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,885. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

