Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 64,959 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.