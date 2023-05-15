Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 64,959 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

