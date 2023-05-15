Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 241,469 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 825.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,469 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. 5,378,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,117,408. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.