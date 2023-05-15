Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 52-Week High at $550.69

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $550.69 and last traded at $545.87, with a volume of 901505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $527.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.25.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,049,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

