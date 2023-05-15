Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Update

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $538.14. 335,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,790. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

