Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (LH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $18.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $220.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,139. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 171.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 203.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

