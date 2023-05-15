LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 2,857 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 472,342 shares of company stock worth $69,690,119. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 464,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,734. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.80. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

