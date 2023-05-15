LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,723 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $523.98. 114,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $558.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

