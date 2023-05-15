LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,203,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.
Ball Trading Up 1.0 %
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Analysts Have “Buy” Rating On This Mid-Cap Dividend Achiever
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.