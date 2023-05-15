LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,203,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of BALL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. 83,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

