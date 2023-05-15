LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of ChargePoint worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 367,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after buying an additional 688,376 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 906,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Guggenheim began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

