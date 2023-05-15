LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $6.63 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.25. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $216.60.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.