LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,455 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises 2.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $32,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average of $129.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

