LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Mattel were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after buying an additional 425,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mattel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after buying an additional 783,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,329,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 216,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

