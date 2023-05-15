LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.74. 294,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,059. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

